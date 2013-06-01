Woman Hurt in Domestic Incident

A domestic dispute inside a motel leads to the arrest of a Salina man on Sunday.

Officers were called to Salina Regional Health Center around 5:45pm after a woman told hospital staff about being assaulted by a male acquaintance.

Police arrested 38-year-old Travis Lawson after a short foot chase that began at America’s Best Inn, 2403 S. 9th. Police Sergeant Jim Feldman says Lawson first tried to elude officers by climbing out a rear window of the motel – then out of the lobby before being apprehended.

The victim was treated for a small cut on her head and a broken ring finger.

Lawson is facing charges for aggravated battery and interference with a law enforcement officer.