Woman Hurt in Bridge Fall

A woman was critically injured in a fall from a bridge in rural Ottawa County Wednesday afternoon.

Officials tell KSAL News that the woman fell about 30 feet, landing on rocks. She was transported by Ottaw County EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with multiple injuries that included broken bones.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Officetold KWCH TV that the victim, a 36-year-old woman, was geocaching when she fell. Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity, in which participants use a GPS receiver or mobile device and other navigational techniques to hide and seek containers, called “geocaches” or “caches”, at specific locations marked by coordinates.

The victim fell from a bridge on K-18 Highway south of Bennington.