Woman Fights to Free Herself

A Salina man is in jail for holding a young woman against her will who was trying to break up with him.

Police arrested 18-year-old Chasin Arroyo on Monday after a disturbance in his home prompted a call from a concerned neighbor.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 17-year-old female drove to Arroyo’s home in the 2500 block of Simmons on Monday afternoon around 3:15pm to end their dating relationship. Police say he then followed her to her car, got in and would not leave.

At one point she exited the vehicle, opened the passenger door and asked him to leave.

He allegedly picked her up and carried her through a fenced back yard and into the garage as she fought to free herself. The victim then bit Arroyo and ran into his house but he blocked her exit from leaving.

Moments later she grabbed a ceramic piece of art and struck him on the head and shoulder, leaving a gash on his on his upper arm.

A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper who was listening to police scanner traffic entered the home and observed Arroyo struggling with the girl as she tried to use her cell phone to call for help.

Arroyo was taken into custody, treated at the hospital and is now facing charges that could include kidnapping, criminal restraint and battery.

