Woman Charged in Knife Incident
KSAL Staff - October 16, 2017 1:56 pm
A Salina woman was arrested on charges of aggravated battery after she allegedly sliced her boyfriend’s arm and his backpack with a knife.
Officers were called to the Budget King Motel, 809 N. Broadway on Saturday night after a concerned guest heard yelling as the couple’s argument escalated.
Police say 46-year-old Jeanette Cervene grabbed a knife and cut the man’s pack while it was on his back.
The victim, a male in his 40’s told officers that a week before she had sliced his arm with a knife during another argument the two had had.
The man did not require medical treatment.
Cervene is facing numerous charges including aggravated battery, threats and damage to property.
