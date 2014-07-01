ksal.com

Woman Charged in Knife Incident

KSAL Staff - October 16, 2017 1:56 pm

A Salina woman was arrested on charges of aggravated battery after she allegedly sliced her boyfriend’s arm and his backpack with a knife.

Officers were called to the Budget King Motel, 809 N. Broadway on Saturday night after a concerned guest heard yelling as the couple’s argument escalated.

Police say 46-year-old Jeanette Cervene grabbed a knife and cut the man’s pack while it was on his back.

The victim, a male in his 40’s told officers that a week before she had sliced his arm with a knife during another argument the two had had.

The man did not require medical treatment.

Cervene is facing numerous charges including aggravated battery, threats and damage to property.

