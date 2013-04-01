Woman Bites, Steals Boyfriend’s Jeep

Salina Police are looking for a known suspect who stole her boyfriend’s SUV after a heated argument inside a home in the 500 block of S. 12th Street.

Police say the 29-year-old man and the suspect share a home and custody of their 1-year-old son and had been arguing on and off for the past several days until it reached a boiling point on Monday afternoon around 4pm.

The woman allegedly clawed his neck with her nails, grabbed his keys and phone. As he tried to take them back she bit his left arm and chased him.

The man took his son to a neighbor’s house for safety and returned home to be chased again and then entered the basement of the residence and waited.

When he climbed the steps he realized his 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was gone.

The silver SUV is valued at $15,000 and has Kansas tag: 662 HGZ.

Police say the woman has a suspended license and is described as a white female, who is 5-foot 7-inches and weighs 110 pounds.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.