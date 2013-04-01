Woman Bites Husband, Cop

An argument that began at Salina Speedway ended with a woman’s arrest for allegedly assaulting her husband and a police officer.

Police arrested 30-year-old Roxy Lawson after alcohol fueled a fight between Lawson and her husband, Kyle at the speedway Friday night.

Police say Roxy left and went to pick up her two children from her mother’s home early Saturday morning and the argument continued when Kyle arrived at the home located in the 1400 block of Pawnee.

Police report the woman threw two bricks at him, punched him and bit him in the back when he hugged her and tried to calm her down.

Lawson then kicked and bit a police officer’s arm as she was being taken into custody.

She is now facing charges that could include domestic violence battery, assault and interference of a law enforcement officer.