Woman Arrested in Rape of Boy

A Salina woman was booked into jail on charges of having sex with a 12-year-old boy.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities learned about an incident that allegedly occurred Monday between 18-year-old Lenora J. Dyke and the pre-teen at her Chapel Ridge Apartment from the boy’s mother.

Police say the boy and Dyke had met through his older brother, and that Dyke used private Facebook messages to send nude photos of herself to entice the victim to visit her apartment located at 2363 Chapel Ridge.

She is now facing charges that could include rape, electronic solicitation of a child and promoting obscenity to minors.