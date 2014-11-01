Winter Storm Watch; Ice Storm Possible

Forecasters are warning of the possibility of a weekend ice storm.

According to the National Weather Service, multiple rounds of freezing rain will affect the area between Friday and early Monday. Freezing rain may result in hazardous travel conditions as well as tree damage and power outages.

The greatest accumulations of ice may occur from Saturday night into early Sunday before temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The precipitation may end as a sleet or snow mix across portions of Central Kansas on Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch, in effect from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.

* Timing…freezing rain will develop and become widespread across the area on Saturday. Periodic rounds of freezing rain may continue into sunday before mixing or changing to rain as a warm front lifts over the area.

* Ice accumulation…freezing rain and potentially significant icing. Ice accumulations are up to an inch will be possible.

* Main impacts…ice accumulations may cause downed tree limbs and power outages. Bridges and overpasses may become slick and hazardous.