Wilson Teen Accidentally Shoots Self

A Wilson teenager was taken to Salina Regional Health Center Thursday afternoon after suffering an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Wilson residence.

According Wilson Police Chief Bob Doepp, the incident is under investigation. The shooting is believed to be accidental.

The shooting occurred just ahead of 4 PM at a home in the 400 block of 30th Street in Wilson.

The juvenile’s name will not be released.

Doepp described the injuries as serious.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson Police, Ellsworth County Deputies, Ellsworth County EMS, a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper and a Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Officer responded to the shooting.

Story by: David Elliott / KRSL Radio