ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 72 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 72 °F | Lo: 38 °F

Saturday

Hi: 62 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Sunday

Hi: 50 °F 

Lo: 27 °F

Monday

Hi: 48 °F 

Lo: 31 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 54 °F 

Lo: 31 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 53 °F 

Lo: 30 °F

Careers at SRHC
KSN

Wilson Police Chief Hit by SUV

KSAL Staff - February 10, 2017 12:07 pm

The Wilson Police Chief was injured Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle just east of Wilson.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 9:08 AM Friday, a 2010 Pontiac passenger car driven by 39-year-old Amanda Ann Thrasher of Wilson was eastbound on Old Highway 40 approximately one mile east of Wilson.

The Pontiac struck a parked and unoccupied 2014 Ford SUV registered to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department SUV then struck a parked and unoccupied 2015 Ford SUV registered to the Wilson Police Department.

The Police Department SUV then struck a pedestrian, 69-year-old Wilson Police Chief Robert Charles Doepp of Wilson.

Doepp was injured and taken to Ellsworth County Medical Center.

Thrasher was listed as receiving a possible injury, but was not taken to the hospital.

Thrasher was buckled up.

Story by David Elliott / KRSL Radio

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 