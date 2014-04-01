Wilson Police Chief Hit by SUV

The Wilson Police Chief was injured Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle just east of Wilson.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 9:08 AM Friday, a 2010 Pontiac passenger car driven by 39-year-old Amanda Ann Thrasher of Wilson was eastbound on Old Highway 40 approximately one mile east of Wilson.

The Pontiac struck a parked and unoccupied 2014 Ford SUV registered to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department SUV then struck a parked and unoccupied 2015 Ford SUV registered to the Wilson Police Department.

The Police Department SUV then struck a pedestrian, 69-year-old Wilson Police Chief Robert Charles Doepp of Wilson.

Doepp was injured and taken to Ellsworth County Medical Center.

Thrasher was listed as receiving a possible injury, but was not taken to the hospital.

Thrasher was buckled up.

—

Story by David Elliott / KRSL Radio