Wildcat Learning and Fun

Cool, wet weather did not dampen the wildcat spirit in Salina on Saturday. The K-State Polytechnic campus opened its doors, inviting one and all to an open house. Hundreds of prospective students and their families were joined by interested citizens in learning about what the school is all about.

There were tours, activities, and displays.

This year many instructors and students participated, answering questions and offering demonstrations.

Highlights included:

Aviation Expo – Tours of the fleet, seeing it up close.

– Tours of the fleet, seeing it up close. Computer Systems Hands On Experience – Basic coding activity and green screen photos.

– Basic coding activity and green screen photos. UAS Simulation and flight – A demonstration on industry-quality UAS software, and the opportunity to experience UAS flight.

– A demonstration on industry-quality UAS software, and the opportunity to experience UAS flight. Build it. Print it. – Tours through the Mechanical Engineering Technology lab, seeing first-hand the wonders of 3D printing.

K-State Polytechnic Communications Coordinator Julee Cobb told KSAL News the open house is not just an opportunity for the Salina community to check out the campus, but a great time for prospective students to experience campus life through a program called the “VIP Experience.”

The program provides future students with a good idea of how campus life works.

The open house is an annual event that take place simultaneously on all of the Kansas State University campuses.