Wichita State students run consulting firm for experience

A student-run consulting firm at Wichita State University is giving undergraduates a chance to gain experience and make mistakes before they enter the workplace.

The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2jbNQWu) reports that the firm, called Barton International Group, offers data analysis, digital marketing, feasibility analysis and market research.

Adviser Kate Kung-McIntyre founded the program in 2008. She says students have the opportunity to “practice and apply what they are learning outside of co-ops and internships.”

The group has around 30 members, but initially consisted of 13 business students who felt they needed more professional experience. BIG marketing director Carmen Resco says most participants are business students, although the group is open to all undergraduate students at the university. The firm says it has a 95 percent job placement after graduation.

