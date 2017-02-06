Wichita Parents, Teachers Concerned about Longer School Days

Parents and teachers say they’re facing challenges with children after Wichita Public Schools trimmed 15 days from the academic calendar and added 30 minutes to each school day.

The Wichita Eagle reports the new schedule comes after last year’s $3 million budget cut. With Kansas facing a potential $900 million budget shortfall over the next 18 months, the district is unsure if the school budget can improve.

Parents and faculty say students are more tired, family time is rare and after-school activities are increasingly difficult to arrange. A focus group of high schools students said in October that the schedule has resulted in extra homework and a more frantic speed in classes.

The district says it’s collecting data on the effect longer days have on students and that it also plans to survey families about the new schedule.