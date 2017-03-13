Wichita Native Racing in Alaska’s Iditarod

A documentary film about the race ignited the dream for 26-year-old Thomas Rosenbloom.

Moving to Alaska after graduating from college proved his true commitment to learning how to guide a team of sled dogs over 1,000 miles through the harsh Alaska landscape.

“Last year he qualified by running shorter races and then this year he’s the one who’s actually competing in the race with our dogs,” said Caitlin Santos with the Wolf’s Den Kennel.

Santos tells KSAL News that Rosenbloom has been working with dogs at her and husband Mike’s kennel for 3 years – and is now out on his rookie voyage in the great race.

“For his first time out he’s hoping to finish the race with a healthy team of dogs at the finish line,” Santos said.

Seventy-two sled teams left the starting gate in Fairbanks last week – headed to Nome with a chance to win the 2017 Iditarod.

The race is based on the route taken by mushers in 1925 to relay life saving medicine to Nome during a diphtheria epidemic.

To learn more about Rosenbloom’s dog sled team and Wolf’s Den Kennel visit www.DogGoneItTours.com

You can follow the race and learn more about the Iditarod by going to www.Iditarod.com