Western Kansas Police Chief Arrested
KSAL Staff - May 3, 2017 8:19 pm
The police chief of a Western Kansas community has been arrested. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Wakeeney Police Chief Terry Eberle was arrested on Wednesday.
Eberle was arrested without incident on charges that include:
- Suspicion of blackmail
- Harassment by telecommunications device
- Attempted interference with law enforcement
- Intimidation of a witness or victim
- Tampering with a public record
- Two counts of theft
On January 12, 2017, Trego County Attorney Christopher Lyon had requested that the KBI investigate several allegations of unlawful conduct made against Eberle.
The investigation is ongoing.