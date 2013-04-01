Western Kansas Police Chief Arrested

The police chief of a Western Kansas community has been arrested. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Wakeeney Police Chief Terry Eberle was arrested on Wednesday.

Eberle was arrested without incident on charges that include:

Suspicion of blackmail

Harassment by telecommunications device

Attempted interference with law enforcement

Intimidation of a witness or victim

Tampering with a public record

Two counts of theft

On January 12, 2017, Trego County Attorney Christopher Lyon had requested that the KBI investigate several allegations of unlawful conduct made against Eberle.

The investigation is ongoing.