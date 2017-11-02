Wesleyan Grinds Out Home Win Over MACU

After starting the season 0-2, Kansas Wesleyan women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman was hoping for a response.

His team rose to the occasion.

Junior forward Maddie Miller made the go-ahead bucket with 28.3 seconds left and the Coyotes held on for a 69-67 victory over Mid-America Christian at Mabee Arena.

Following a 16-16 first quarter, the Coyotes broke the game open. Wesleyan grabbed its largest lead at the 4:26 mark when freshman Amanda Hill connected on a triple. The Coyotes pushed that margin to 17 at the half after a 10-0 spurt to close out the quarter.

Mid-America returned the favor in the third frame. The Evangels were outscored 24-7 in the second quarter. MACU’s answer was a 30-14 pounding, but only to still trail 54-53 through three quarters.

The Evangels grabbed their first lead since early in the second quarter with 4:53 remaining in the game. With a 1:43 to go, KWU senior Mariah Knox stepped out to the left wing to swish in her only bucket, a three-pointer to put the Coyotes ahead 66-64. Mid-America answered with a bucket and a free throw before Miller’s go-ahead make. Sophomore Courtney Heinen drilled one-of-two freebies with 8.8 seconds left. The Evangels put up three shots, but none fell.

Miller led the charge for Wesleyan with 14 points and three rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting. Heinen chipped in 12. Four players had eight points in juniors Sydney Mortensen and Gabbie Miller, sophomore Haleigh Bradford and Hill. Gabbie Miller pulled down nine rebounds to go with her scoring day.

Mid-America junior Mykayla Flores racked up 31 points, going 10-of-10 at the free throw line. She also had four rebounds and four assists.

KWU (1-2) stays at Mabee Arena for College of St. Mary on Tuesday, November 7. Game can be heard on FM 104.9 with the Lambert Insurance Pregame Show starting at 5:45 pm.