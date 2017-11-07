Wesleyan Defense Shines in 29-point Stomping

Kansas Wesleyan wanted to change the name of the mascot for College of Saint Mary.

The Coyotes smothered the Flames before they had a chance to ignite a spark, cruising to a 74-45 victory in Mabee Arena Tuesday night.

KWU used a pair of threes from sophomore Kayla Vallin and junior Sydney Mortensen to build an early 8-2 advantage. Wesleyan rode a 7-2 spurt to close out the first quarter, jumping out to a 20-12 lead.

CSM cut the margin to four, 22-18 early in the second frame, but Kansas Wesleyan ballooned the margin to nine at the half, 31-22. The defense continued to apply pressure while the offense jumped out to a 21-point cushion with 6:50 to play in the contest. KWU had a 13-0 run between the third and fourth quarters to put the game out of reach.

College of St. Mary was just 27 percent from the field, including an 0-and-13 showing from three-point range. Kansas Wesleyan forced 18 turnovers while outrebounding the Flames 55 to 35.

Junior Gabbie Miller led the Coyotes with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting while pulling down five rebounds. Freshman Virja Lewis had 12 points and five boards in 13 minutes of work. KWU’s bench had 47 points to CSM’s 28.

Kansas Wesleyan (2-2) heads to Morningside on Friday. The Coyotes follow that up with a road test at Dakota State on Saturday.