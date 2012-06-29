Weekend Boat Crash Under Investigation

A weekend boat crash at a Kansas lake is under investigation.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, in the early morning hours Sunday game wardens responded to an injury boat accident at Perry Reservoir. Two boats collided resulting in three injured people being transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Evidence indicates that alcohol may be a contributing factor.

Wardens are continuing to investigate this incident.

Perry Lake is in Northeast Kansas, east of Topeka.

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.