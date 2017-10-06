Weather Concerns Alter Friday Night Football Plans

With thunderstorms in the forecast across Kansas, schools are trying to beat the storms.

There is potential for strong wind and some hail throughout central Kansas.

Below is a list of changes for area games on Friday, October 6:

Salina South at Hutchinson – 5:00 pm

Derby at Salina Central – 5:00 pm

Clay Center at Abilene – 5:00 pm

Lakeside at Sylvan-Lucas – 5:00 pm

Ell-Saline at Sterling- 5:45 or 6:00 pm

Ellsworth at Minneapolis – 6:00 pm

Lincoln at Solomon – 6:00 pm

Plainville at Sacred Heart – 6:05 pm

Central Plains at Little River – 6:00 pm

Hillsboro at Haven – 6:00 pm

Chapman at Marysville – 3:00 pm on Saturday