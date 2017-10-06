ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 73 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 88 °F | Lo: 56 °F

Saturday

Hi: 78 °F 

Lo: 53 °F

Sunday

Hi: 84 °F 

Lo: 57 °F

Monday

Hi: 65 °F 

Lo: 44 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 63 °F 

Lo: 40 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 68 °F 

Lo: 48 °F

Careers at SRHC
KSN

Weather Concerns Alter Friday Night Football Plans

Pat Strathman - October 6, 2017 9:29 am

With thunderstorms in the forecast across Kansas, schools are trying to beat the storms.

There is potential for strong wind and some hail throughout central Kansas.

Below is a list of changes for area games on Friday, October 6:

Salina South at Hutchinson – 5:00 pm
Derby at Salina Central – 5:00 pm
Clay Center at Abilene – 5:00 pm
Lakeside at Sylvan-Lucas – 5:00 pm
Ell-Saline at Sterling- 5:45 or 6:00 pm
Ellsworth at Minneapolis – 6:00 pm
Lincoln at Solomon – 6:00 pm
Plainville at Sacred Heart – 6:05 pm
Central Plains at Little River – 6:00 pm
Hillsboro at Haven – 6:00 pm
Chapman at Marysville – 3:00 pm on Saturday

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 