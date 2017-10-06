Weather Concerns Alter Friday Night Football Plans
Pat Strathman - October 6, 2017 9:29 am
With thunderstorms in the forecast across Kansas, schools are trying to beat the storms.
There is potential for strong wind and some hail throughout central Kansas.
Below is a list of changes for area games on Friday, October 6:
Salina South at Hutchinson – 5:00 pm
Derby at Salina Central – 5:00 pm
Clay Center at Abilene – 5:00 pm
Lakeside at Sylvan-Lucas – 5:00 pm
Ell-Saline at Sterling- 5:45 or 6:00 pm
Ellsworth at Minneapolis – 6:00 pm
Lincoln at Solomon – 6:00 pm
Plainville at Sacred Heart – 6:05 pm
Central Plains at Little River – 6:00 pm
Hillsboro at Haven – 6:00 pm
Chapman at Marysville – 3:00 pm on Saturday