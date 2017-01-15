ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now:  °F

Currently: 

Hi: 33 °F | Lo: 29 °F

Monday

Hi: 35 °F 

Lo: 26 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 44 °F 

Lo: 28 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 53 °F 

Lo: 35 °F

Thursday

Hi: 55 °F 

Lo: 39 °F

Friday

Hi: 53 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Mowery Clinic
KSN

Water park settlement gives 3 brothers lifetime payments

Associated Press - January 15, 2017 5:14 am

A settlement reached with the family of a 10-year-old Kansas boy killed last year on a water slide will provide lifetime payments to the boy's three brothers.

A settlement reached with the family of a 10-year-old Kansas boy killed last year on a water slide will provide lifetime payments to the boy’s three brothers.

The family of Caleb Schwab reached a settlement Wednesday with the owners of Schlitterbahn Waterparks, and Zebec, the manufacturer of the raft the boy was on when he died Aug. 7 aboard the “Verruckt” slide at the water park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The amount of the settlement has not been released. The Kansas City Star,  quoting a court transcript, reports that Caleb’s father, Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab of Olathe, testified at a Wednesday hearing about the settlement negotiations. Caleb’s mother, Michelle, provided written testimony.

Schwab’s attorney said earlier this week additional claims will be sought against other parties.


Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 