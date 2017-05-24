ksal.com

Warrant Issued in Manhattan Man’s Shooting Death

Associated Press - May 24, 2017 1:19 pm

Riley County police say a missing 37-year-old Manhattan woman might be with a suspect in a homicide.

Police say Cora Brown could be in danger if she is with 38-year-old Steven Harris.

A warrant issued Tuesday accuses Harris of murder and attempted murder after the Sunday shooting death of 39-year-old German Gonzalez Garcia. A second man was shot and critically wounded.

Harris is 5-feet-7-inches, weighing 145 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and distinctive tattoos on his head and neck.

Brown is described as 5-feet-3-inches, weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Police did not say why they believe Brown might be with Harris.

Police also are looking for a gold 2004 Buick Rendezvous in connection with the Harris.

