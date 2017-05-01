Voters Head to the Polls Tuesday

Tuesday is Election Day in Salina.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, November 7th, from 7:00 am till 7:00 pm.

Salina voters will elect three people to the USD 305 Board of Education to serve a four-year term. There are six candidates on the ballot for the four-year term.

Salina voters will elect one person to the USD 305 Board of Education to serve an unexpired two-year term. There are two people on the ballot for the two-year term.

In the city of Salina voters will elect three city commissioners. The first and second place finishers will receive four-year terms. The third place finisher will receive a two-year term.

All Salina City Commission Candidates appeared on forums on KSAL’s Friendly Fire program. This is a compilation of all of their opening and closing statements:

Every candidates appeared in a forum on KSAL’s Friendly Fire Program. All of the forums are available online.

As soon as the polls close, KSAL will bring you complete election coverage on the air, online, and on television. Along will our coverage on the radio we will be providing updates on this website online, and on our social media platforms.

To complimenting our radio and online election coverage we will also provide live television coverage as well. KSAL is teaming with Salina Community Access Television. We will be broadcasting live on TV from the Salina City / County Building. The television broadcast can be seen on Cox Cable Channel 20 in Salina. It will also be available online, streaming on this website and on Access Television’s website.

We will provide live updates of election results,live interviews with candidates, and plenty of election commentary.

KSAL Election coverage on the radio, online, and on TV starts Tuesday night at 7:00 when the polls close.

