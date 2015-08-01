ksal.com

Volunteer Needed For Fall Fix-Up

KSAL Staff - October 1, 2017 10:30 am

Volunteers will gather next Saturday morning for a labor of love to help make Salina a better place to live. People of all ages are ready to roll up their sleeves and tackle a variety of community service projects during the annual Fall Fix-Up effort.

Projects will range from filling 100 bags of trash, cutting down invasive species on the Smoky Hill River, filling three dumpsters full of green waste, collecting tires, working on restoring a porch on a home in North Salina, cleaning public sculptures and building 50 rain barrels for free give-away.

The Fall Fix-Up event is coordinated by the Friends of the River Foundation.  Activities will begin at the Friends of the River Office, 159 S. 4th Street with a continental breakfast.

The Fall Fix-Up community work day is scheduled from 7:30 a.m till noon on Saturday, October 7th.

 

