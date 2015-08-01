Volunteer Needed For Fall Fix-Up

Volunteers will gather next Saturday morning for a labor of love to help make Salina a better place to live. People of all ages are ready to roll up their sleeves and tackle a variety of community service projects during the annual Fall Fix-Up effort.

Projects will range from

The Fall Fix-Up event is coordinated by the Friends of the River Foundation. Activities will begin at the Friends of the River Office, 159 S. 4th Street with a continental breakfast.

The Fall Fix-Up community work day is scheduled from 7:30 a.m till noon on Saturday,

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.