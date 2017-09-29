Vikings Pound Swathers 48-20

The Smoky Valley Vikings were looking to end a long losing skid.

They did it with ease.

Smoky Valley controlled the game from start to finish, handling the Hesston Swathers 48-20. The win ended an 11-game losing streak to the Swathers.

Hesston made the Vikings sweat a little bit, scoring on the first drive. But, Smoky Valley answered with 42 unanswered points. A second-quarter punt was mishandled by Hesston, enabling the Vikes to lead 28-6 at the half.

To open the second half, Tim Lambert took the kickoff 85 yards to the house to help Smoky improve to 4-1 on the season.