VIDEO: Trio Talks Fieldhouse on TV Program

Salina Parks and Recreation Director Chris Cotten, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Travis Scheele, and Rocking M Media/KSAL News Director Todd Pittenger sat down for a chat on Salina Community Access Television’s “Your City in Action”.

The trio talked all things Salina Fieldhouse.

The fieldhouse opened back in July, and since then several large events have been hosted. Multiple parks and recreation programs and activities that were scattered throughout the community have also transferred to the new fieldhouse. Those programs include things like volleyball, basketball, indoor baseball softball, kickball, pickle ball, and even indoor golf among others.

Multiple fieldhouse related topics, ranging from future plans and events to how the facility fits into the master plan of the revitalization of downtown Salina were touched on during the program.

The trio also talked about the Salina Soccer Complex.

“Your City in Action” is produced by Dean Klenda, hosted by Pittenger, and broadcast periodically on Access TV. It is also available online.