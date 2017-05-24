VIDEO: Torch Run Weaves Through Salina

A group of Salina area law enforcement officers teamed up Wednesday to run through the streets of Salina. The Saline County leg of the Special Olympics Torch Run weaved through town Wednesday afternoon.

Saline County Sheriff Lt. Scott Trembley organized the event, in which over 20 runners and volunteers participated. Officers from the Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, state parole office, and court services all participated in the run, along with citizens.

Trembley tells KSAL News that the goal is simple, to raise funds and awareness in support of Special Olympics.

Special Olympics is something that Trembley is passionate about. Along with the Torch Run, he also organizes the local Polar Plunge event. “As law enforcement it is our responsibility to serve and protect, especially those who can’t help or protect themselves,” he told KSAL News. “It’s the right thing to do,” he concluded.

The run started at the Saline County Law Enforcement Center, with everyone gathering for a group photo. The runners then weaved their way through Salina, ending their journey at Jerry Ivey Park.

The final destination for the torch is Wichita, for the Kansas Special Olympic Summer Games. On Friday June 2nd it will arrive at Cessna Stadium to signify the start of a weekend of competition that will challenge more than 1400 athletes.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run originated in Kansas over 30 years ago. It has come through Salina for at least 20 years. The torch run is in all 50 states and 30 countries around the world. It raises awareness and funds for the Special Olympics.

A BBQ to raise funds for the Special Olympics will be held this Thursday and Friday in Salina. It will be held both days, at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, from 11 till 2. The menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, and other goodies. Cost is $5, and the public is invited.