VIDEO: Salina Fieldhouse Open House Planned

The Salina Parks and Recreation Department will host an open house at the downtown Salina fieldhouse. The event is planned for Wednesday, August 30th, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

There will be refreshments, giveaways, and facility tours at 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Features of the fieldhouse include:

45,000 sq. ft. of programmable multisport and event space

Wood, synthetic and turf surfaces with bleacher seating

Three hardwood basketball courts

Three synthetic basketball courts

Eight volleyball courts

One regulation indoor soccer field or three 4v4 soccer fields

Drop down batting cages

Spacious entrance, lobby, team gathering areas and concession stand

Beautiful landscaping with featured elements

For more information, call Travis Scheele at (785) 833-2260 or visit www.salina-ks.gov/fieldhouse. Individuals who want to receive event information via text may subscribe to the Salina Fieldhouse mobile list by texting FIELDHOUSE to 81680.