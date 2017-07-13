VIDEO: Salina Fieldhouse Open House Planned
KSAL Staff - August 15, 2017 4:34 pm
The Salina Parks and Recreation Department will host an open house at the downtown Salina fieldhouse. The event is planned for Wednesday, August 30th, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
There will be refreshments, giveaways, and facility tours at 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Features of the fieldhouse include:
- 45,000 sq. ft. of programmable multisport and event space
- Wood, synthetic and turf surfaces with bleacher seating
- Three hardwood basketball courts
- Three synthetic basketball courts
- Eight volleyball courts
- One regulation indoor soccer field or three 4v4 soccer fields
- Drop down batting cages
- Spacious entrance, lobby, team gathering areas and concession stand
- Beautiful landscaping with featured elements
For more information, call Travis Scheele at (785) 833-2260 or visit www.salina-ks.gov/fieldhouse. Individuals who want to receive event information via text may subscribe to the Salina Fieldhouse mobile list by texting FIELDHOUSE to 81680.
Quick tour of the Salina Fieldhouse!
Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Thursday, July 13, 2017