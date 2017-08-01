VIDEO: Monkeying Around at Rolling Hills Zoo

You never know what will happen at the primate exhibit at Salina’s Rolling Hills Zoo. Not only can visitors see the animals in the exhibit, that include among others orangutans and chimpanzees, but at times they can play with them.

According to the zoo, chimpanzee Millie takes great pleasure in playing with the kids when they visit. Not only does she play a game of “tap the kids” but also “follow the leader.”

In a video this week it was tough to tell who was having more fun, Millie or the kids.

Millie is a playful teenager. She is 17-years-old, and is the youngest chimpanzee at Rolling Hills.



Rolling Hills Zoo is dedicated to the preservation of wildlife through participation in conservation programs and by providing fun and interactive educational experiences. Rolling Hills Zoo features a world-class Zoo and Wildlife Museum, with an exhibit gallery and children’s exploration room.