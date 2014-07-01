Video Leads to Arrest of Burglar
KSAL Staff - September 1, 2017 10:46 am
A man accused of breaking into a Salina hair salon has been arrested.
Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers took 62-year-old David Douglas of Salina into custody on Thursday after investigators reviewed surveillance video of a July 31 burglary at Great Clips located at 1661 S. Ohio.
Police received a few leads after posting the video through Crime Stoppers as well.
Police say Douglas stole a computer, iPod, stereo, DVR and $400 cash.
He told officers he needed money to feed his dog.
Douglas is now facing multiple charges for burglary and theft.
