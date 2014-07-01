ksal.com

Video Leads to Arrest of Burglar

KSAL Staff - September 1, 2017 10:46 am

A man accused of breaking into a Salina hair salon has been arrested.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers took 62-year-old David Douglas of Salina into custody on Thursday after investigators reviewed surveillance video of a July 31 burglary at Great Clips located at 1661 S. Ohio.

Police received a few leads after posting the video through Crime Stoppers as well.

Police say Douglas stole a computer, iPod, stereo, DVR and $400 cash.

He told officers he needed money to feed his dog.

Douglas is now facing multiple charges for burglary and theft.

