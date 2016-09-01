VIDEO: Hoppock Enters City Commission Race

Another Salina businessman is joining the city commission race. Mike Hoppock on Thursday filed to run.

Hoppock is the current owner and president of Land Title Service Inc. Previously he was in the banking industry, spending 7 years with Bennington State Bank and 15 years with Security Savings and Loan.

Hoppock has been active in the community. He currently is the chair of the Salina Regional Health Foundation and Salina Sculpture Tour. Previously he chaired the Salina Airport Authority, Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, Salina Education Foundation, Salina Downtwon Inc., and the Salina Family YMCA.

Hoppock tells KSAL News that there are a variety of reasons why he is running for city commission. Among them are a desire to help bring better cooperation between city and county governments.

Hoppock said that he believes there needs to be better communication, and key to that is the ability to listen. He said “you don’t have to know everything, but you do have to know who to talk to.”

Hoppock now joins nearly a half-dozen people running in the election. Current city commissioner Melissa Hodges is running again, as is former commissioner Aaron Householter. Current commissioner Jon Blanchard had filed to run as well, but he has dropped out of the race. Joe Hay, who narrowly missed winning a commission seat in the most previous election, has also filed to run.

Three city commission seats will be open. The terms of Hodges, Blanchard, and Mayor Kaye Crawford all expire this year.

The deadline to file for the fall election is June 1st at noon.