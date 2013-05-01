Victim Ran for Help, Man Arrested

A domestic quarrel turns violent and leads to the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 21-year-old female victim ran to a nearby home for help after allegedly being punched and strangled by 31-year-old Richard Swartz early Saturday morning.

Police say the argument began around midnight in a house the two shared in the 900 block of Roach when Swartz grabbed the woman’s cell phone she was texting with and broke it against the wall.

The victim told officers he punched her, threatened to stab her with a knife and would not let her leave. He later forced her into a car and threatened to throw her out of the vehicle as they drove to a convenience store.

After nearly three hours of abuse, the woman was able to slip out a door and run to a nearby house to ask for help. She was transported to the hospital and evaluated for bruises on her face and red marks around her neck.

Swartz is now facing charges of aggravated assault, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.