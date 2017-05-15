Victim Held in Salina Home

An argument that began on the ride home from a bar lands a Salina man in jail early Saturday.

Police arrested 24-year-old Cody J. Rarig after he allegedly held a female acquaintance against her will inside a home in the 600 block of Huehl Circle.

A person in the apartment next door called police after hearing a woman’s plea for help.

Police Captain Paul Forrester says Rarig slapped the woman in the car, then held her down inside a duplex – covering her mouth after she yelled for help.

Police say Rarig also took her cell phone when he left the scene and was arrested a short time later in the 700 block of W. Schilling Road without incident.

He is now facing charges that include kidnapping, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness.