ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 88 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 88 °F | Lo: 69 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 86 °F 

Lo: 64 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 81 °F 

Lo: 55 °F

Thursday

Hi: 80 °F 

Lo: 59 °F

Friday

Hi: 75 °F 

Lo: 51 °F

Saturday

Hi: 68 °F 

Lo: 49 °F

Martinellis Little Italy
Paul McCartney

Victim Held in Salina Home

KSAL Staff - May 15, 2017 11:37 am

An argument that began on the ride home from a bar lands a Salina man in jail early Saturday.

Police arrested 24-year-old Cody J. Rarig after he allegedly held a female acquaintance against her will inside a home in the 600 block of Huehl Circle.

A person in the apartment next door called police after hearing a woman’s plea for help.

Police Captain Paul Forrester says Rarig slapped the woman in the car, then held her down inside a duplex – covering her mouth after she yelled for help.

Police say Rarig also took her cell phone when he left the scene and was arrested a short time later in the 700 block of W. Schilling Road without incident.

He is now facing charges that include kidnapping, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Randy Torres

May 15, 2017 at 3:03 pm

WTF

 