Vehicles Crash on Smoke Covered Road

Several people were hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles on a smoke covered road near Brookville Tuesday afternoon.

Officials tell KSAL News that the crash involved a car, and a couple of all terrain vehicles.

The ATVS were on Brookville Road, about a mile north of Brookville, and were being used to keep a controlled burn under control.

Things were under control until the wind shifted, blowing smoke across the road and reducing visibility. A car approached through the smoke. The driver did not see the ATVs and collided with them.

Three people were injured in the crash, including the driver of the car and the ATVs. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, but at least one of the injuries was critical.

Firefighters from Rural Fire District #3 responded to the scene to assist with the crash, and the fire.