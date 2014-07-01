Vehicle Theft From Salina Car Lot Ends Wrecked in Abilene

A series of events lands a Salina man in the hospital and with several criminal charges, including felony theft.

Employees at CNC Autosales at 732 S. Broadway in Salina told authorities that a white male in his mid 20s came to the car lot and asked to look inside on a 2006 Chevy Cobalt.

The employees gave the keys to the car to the subject to look inside, when he drove over the curb and took off from the lot.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the stolen vehicle had GPS installed, so when authorities tried to locate the car, it was headed east bound on I-70.

Authorities then notified the Dickinson County law enforcement where officers got into a pursuit with the stolen car.

The pursuit continued to the city of Abilene where the vehicle later crashed and law enforcement apprehended the suspect.

Austin Dickey, 21, of Salina, was transported back to Salina Regional Health Center with injuries due to from the wreck.

Dickey has been charged with several crimes including felony theft, operating a motor vehicle without a license and possession of marijuana.

Forrester says that as of 5 A.M. on Wednesday, Dickey still had not been released from the hospital.

Other criminal charges are pending.