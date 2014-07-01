Vehicle in Fatal Hit and Run Sought

The Kansas Highway Patrol is seeking assistance from the public to help identify and locate a vehicle which left the scene of a fatal crash early Friday morning.

According to the agency, the crash occurred at approximately 12:38 a.m. It was on US-400 Highway, one mile west of the Greenwood County community of Severy.

45-year-old Mark Makovec of Chanute was changing a tire on a 1993 Chevrolet truck when he was struck by an unknown truck. The damage to the hit and run vehicle may be minimal, but green fabric or fibers may be located on the vehicle from the victim’s clothing.

If anyone receives any information on the hit and run vehicle, or reports of a driver who may have been involved in this incident, please forward it to the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop H at 620-431-2100.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.