Vandals Won’t Be Charged

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says no charges will be filed against a trio of vandals who were caught on camera damaging the old schoolhouse in Gypsum last week.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Auston Head, 21-year-old Keith Hyden-Terry and 16-year-old Adrian Head were identified as the three males who caused an estimated $1,000 in damages to the building located at 3rd and King Street in Gypsum.

Sheriff Soldan says the building’s owner, David Olson has decided not to press charges in the case.

Last week the Saline County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in identifying the vandals.