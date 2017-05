Vandals damaged a tee box at the Salina Municipal Golf Course on E. Crawford sometime during the weekend.

Police say someone spray painted profanity on a bench and used the paint to mark up an advertising sign and sod mat as well.

Damage is estimated at $2,500.

A fence at a nearby house was also tagged with profanity. Damage to the property in the 800 block of Golfview Court is listed at $100.