Vandals Caught on Camera

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying several vandals who were caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Sometime in the overnight hours of April 10th into April 11, unknown males entered the old schoolhouse in Gypsum located at 3rd Street and King Street.

The suspects damaged three windows and several areas of drywall in the schoolhouse. Total loss is estimated at $1000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)