Vandal Leaves Note on Windshield

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after a company vehicle owned by Dollar General was scratched while parked at the store at 654 S. Broadway.

Police say sometime between July 28 and August 3, someone scratched the paint on a 2015 Chevy Malibu that is driven by one of Dollar’s district managers and owned by the corporation.

Police say the vandal took the time to write a derogatory message on a card and tucked it on the windshield for the female district manager.

Damage to the paint is estimated at $2,000.