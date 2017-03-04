USD 305 Teachers Welcomed Back

Salina USD 305 teachers have returned to the classroom. While teachers new to the district began orientation a couple of days ago, returning teachers joined them Tuesday.

All of the teachers in the district gathered at Central High School to begin the new year. They were welcomed back by Interim Superintendent Dr. James Hardy

District students will all return next week. A special schedule will usher in the beginning of the new school year for Salina USD 305 students. Some students begin on Monday, and by Tuesday all students will be back in class.

Here is the schedule for the first week:

Monday, August 14, 2017 First Day of School for Grades K – 5, for Grades 6 and 9, and for new students. No School Grades 7,8,10,11,12.

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 All Grade Levels Attend.

School Hours: