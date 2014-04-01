USD 305 Superintendent Resigns

Salina USD 305 is looking for a new superintendent. Salina School Superintendent Bill Hall resigned Tuesday night.

Hall submitted his resignation during an executive session Tuesday evening. It is effective June 30th.

According to USD 305, the Board has accepted Superintendent Hall’s resignation. The vote was 5-2, with Board President Johnna Vosseler and board member Ann Zimmerman casting the dissenting votes.

President Vosseller told KSAL News that she could not comment on the resignation, citing personnel reasons.

Back on March 14th the school board voted 4-3 to non renew Hall’s contract, which expires in the spring of 2019. At that time he told KSAL News that he intended to stay the final two years, through the end of the contract. “I believe I owe it to this community to commit to the school system and move forward and finish the things that we have started, ” Hall said.

Other than confirming his resignation to KSAL News Tuesday night, Hall said that he had no further comment.

According to USD 305, some of the many achievements during Bill Hall’s time as Superintendent include:

Passage of $110 million bond issue in April, 2014 that will touch all attendance centers in Salina U.S.D. 305 and will have a positive impact on Salina students for years to come

Expansion of Career and Technical Education programming for high school students as a results of the passage of the 2014 bond issue

Oversight of bond construction and financing of the construction projects since 2015

Implementation of All-Day Kindergarten district wide

Construction of the Salina West alternative school and development of the alternative high school program

Expansion of extra-curricular offerings for students with addition of bowling at the high school level and the admission of the two middle schools into the Ark Valley league at the middle school level

Hall came to Salina in 2011 after leading the Ulysses School District for 11-years.

A search for a new superintendent will begin immediately. The board briefly discussed it Tuesday night. Since it is so near the end of the year in beginning the process, at their next meeting they will discuss the possibility of hiring an interim.