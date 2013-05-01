Update: Salina Man Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash

A three vehicle crash involving two SUVs and a motorcycle sent two people to the hospital in Salina Saturday afternoon.

Salina Police Officer Kyle Jacobs told KSAL News at the scene witnesses say that the crash was caused by an SUV failing to stop at red light.

According to Jacobs a Nissan SUV was headed east on Iron Avenue. The driver failed to yield at a red light and crossed into the path of a Harley Davidson Motorcycle that was headed south on Ohio. The motorcycle collided with the SUV. The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike and thrown into the hood and windshield of the SUV.

After being hit by the motorcycle, the Nissan was then hit by a Kia SUV.

The motorcycle rider, who was identified in a police report as 60-year-old John Phil of Salina was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with multiple injuries. He was then taken to a Whichita hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 51-year-old Lisa Hochman of Florida, was transported to the hospital as well, by private vehicle.

Two people who were in the Kia were not hurt.

A small section of both southbound lanes of Ohio were closed for over an hour while officers worked the scene.

The crash happened at around 2:00 Saturday afternoon.

