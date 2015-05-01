UPDATE: Armed Robbery Suspect Captured

Manuel Medina-Castro, 24, of Salina.

Salina Police have captured a suspect who used a firearm to rob a convenience store in Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that with the help from the public, they were able to arrest 24-year-old Manuel Medina-Castro at 2 p.m., Tuesday afternoon.

Medina-Castro is accused of robbing the Kwik Shop at 1600 S. 9th St. in Salina, where he pointed a hand gun at the clerk in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

According to Forrester, Medina-Castro was arrested at 2521 Ambassador Dr. where he lives with his parents.

Authorities were also able to uncover evidence related to the robbery, however, they have not yet found the firearm used.

Medina-Castro has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and two-counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

Forrester says that the Police Department received several tips from the public after releasing the image of the suspect.

ORIGINAL:

Salina Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at gun point early Tuesday morning.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just after 2am a suspect described as a shorter Hispanic male parked a white Chevy Suburban or Tahoe style SUV outside the Kwik Shop near Kansas Wesleyan at 1600 S. 9th and walked in selecting two drinks and a bag of Cheetos.

He told the 21-year-old female clerk that he didn’t have any money to pay for the items.

She told him she would hold the snacks until he returned with payment – instead he pointed a small, silver semiautomatic hand gun at the clerk and demanded all the money from the cash drawer.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and the snacks in the white SUV.

Police also want to talk with a patron who was in the store at the time of the robbery who may have additional details about the crime.