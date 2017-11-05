UPDATE: Police Make Arrest in Stolen Mixer Case

Derick Burt, 32, of Salina. Arrested for felony theft among other charges.

After numerous calls and tips, the Salina Police Department made an arrest on a suspect for the theft of a commercial mixer back on May 11.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that law enforcement executed a search warrant for a house on 222 W. Republic, after receiving numerous tips from citizens who had seen the story in the media.

However, the biggest lead for the police came by way of a local pawn shop, who the suspect had sold the mixer too; Whiskey Road Antiques at 111 S. Santa Fe.

When the business realized that the mixer had been stolen, they notified authorities and also handed over an image of the suspect a security camera had captured.

Although the suspect was not at home at the time police arrived with the warrant, he later showed up and was detained.

Derick Burt, 32, from Salina, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with burglary, felony theft, deception and two counts of attempted theft by deception.

The stolen mixer is valued at $2,000.

Original Story (5/11/17):

Police are investigating a residential burglary in west Salina.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 11pm Tuesday night and 6:45pm Wednesday evening, someone removed a window screen on a house in the 200 block of W. Wilson and removed a large Hobart brand commercial mixer.

Owner Jenny Brocker told officers the turquoise colored mixer measures 4-feet by 4-feet and is valued at $2,000.