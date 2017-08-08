ksal.com

UPDATE: Fort Riley Man Killed by Police

Associated Press - August 8, 2017 3:08 pm

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a 23-year-old man was shot and killed by officers after refusing their commands to drop two handguns he possessed outside a store in Junction City.

The KBI, in a news release, didn’t immediately identify the suspect who died at the scene of the shooting shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, saying only that he was from Fort Riley.

The KBI says Junction City officers were responding to a requested welfare check at a home when another caller reported an armed disturbance blocks away outside a store. Local police and Geary County deputies responded to that later call and found a man armed with two handguns on the sidewalk before “the confrontation escalated further,” and four law enforcers fired at the man.

