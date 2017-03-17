University of Kansas Reports 2 Percent Increase in Crimes

The University of Kansas says reported crimes increased 2 percent from 2015 to 2016, led by an increase in theft and criminal damage to property cases.

Annual crime statistics from the university’s Office of Public Safety show officers handled 770 criminal cases in 2016, up from 757 in 2015.

The Lawrence Journal World reports theft reports jumped to 213 from 175, while criminal damage cases increased to 128 from 90.

Drug-related offenses, which reached a 10-year-high in 2015, with 186 reports, dropped to 143 reports last year.

Five sex offenses, including three rapes, were reported in 2016, up from four in 2015.

The crime statistics released include only crimes reported to Kansas police. A more comprehensive federal report released each fall includes offenses on or near the campus.