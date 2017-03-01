United Way Community Volunteer Event

Salina Area United Way will be hosting a Macaroni & Cheese Meal Packaging Project on Friday, November 3rd. The event will be held at The Masonic Center, 336 S. Santa Fe Ave. There will be two shifts, 7:00-9:00AM and/or 4:00-6:00PM.

The latest estimates show that 16% of the population of Saline County lives at or below the poverty level. Often hunger is “invisible” in our community, and because hunger is directly related to our goals in Health, Education, and Financial Stability, we are working hard to call attention to the issue.

We will be working with Outreach, Inc. to host our event. We will be packaging 50,000 macaroni and cheese meals that will be immediately distributed to the Salina community, including the food bank, homeless and domestic violence shelters, church food pantries, and community corrections.

Show your team spirit by wearing your ‘Small Acts – Big Impact’ t-shirt. Shirts may be purchased for $10 each or 5 for $50 and get the 6th one free. To purchase, call our office at 785-827-1312.

This event is free to volunteers. If you would like to donate to the cause you may send your check to the Salina Area United Way, 210 E. Walnut #100, Salina KS 67401 and reference Mac & Cheese in the memo.

Space and t-shirts are limited! Register today at http://bit.ly/volunteerevent2017.

