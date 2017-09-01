U Haul Truck Crashes Into Semi Truck

A man from Florida was hurt when a U Haul truck he was driving crashed into the back of a semi in Ellsworth County on Friday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Donald Blackwell from Florida City, Florida, was driving a 2017 GMC U Haul truck headed north on K 156 Highway. He ran into the the rear of a trailer of a 2016 Freightliner semi truck that was also headed north.

The U Haul went off the right side of the highway and came to rest in the ditch.

Blackwell, who was buckled up, was hurt. He was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth. No one in the semi was hurt.

The crash happened at 10:10 Friday morning on K 156 Highway in Ellsworth.

