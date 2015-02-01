Two Salina Students Arrested on Burglary and Other Charges

Salina Police have arrested two students after they entered an unsecured room and stole several belongings in the room, then re-sold them to a Salina Business.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that on Oct. 14 at 9:58 p.m., police were called to 100 E. Claflin on reports of burglary to one of the dorm rooms on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

Roommates, Logan Roger and Nickolas Swink told police that someone had entered their unsecured room and taken several items from their dorm room.

Among the property stolen, was a Play-Station 4 with the controller, a Nintendo Switch with controllers and 10 video games; all of which belonged to Roger, which was listed as a loss of $1,180.

Swink says that his Play-Station 4 controller and two video games were also stolen, which was a loss of $140.

In the subsequent investigation by law enforcement, they found that the stolen property was re-sold to Game Stop at 2259 S. 9th St. in Salina.

After the investigation, police arrested two men who lived in the same on-campus dorm at Kansas Wesleyan University in 18-year-old Stevie May and 18-year-old Hunter Jackson.

Both May and Jackson were charged with burglary, theft and false writing.

