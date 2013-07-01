Two Kansas Men Charged With Shooting Eagle

Two Kansas men were charged Thursday with shooting and killing a golden eagle.

According to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, 22-year-old Michael Dusin of Phillipsburg and 22-year-old Elijah J. Kuhlman of Sharon Springs are charged with violating the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

It is alleged the two defendants were driving around in Wallace County when they saw what they later described as a large, black bird. Dusin told Kuhlman to back up so he could take a shot at the bird. Dusin shot the bird and it fell to the ground.

On Dec. 12, 2016, a natural resource officer with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism investigating a report of a dead Eagle found the eagle’s remains in a field and two spent shotgun shells in the road. With the help of the Wallace County Sheriff, investigators identified a Ford F-150 pickup belonging to Kuhlman that had been seen in the area.

An autopsy performed at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services’ Wildlife Forensics Laboratory in Ashland, Ore., confirmed the Eagle’s remains contained 41 metal pellets.

If convicted, the defendants face up to a year in federal prison and a fine up to $100,000.